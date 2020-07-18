Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Story, And Who Is In The Cast Latest Updates!!

Wentworth is an Australian prison drama TV series. It was first premiered on Soho on 1st May 2013. The seventh season of this intense drama Wentworth aired on Showcase in Australia on 28th May 2019. Almost after a year it’s all geared up for the eighth season.
Release Date and Trailer
Finally, your wait is over. Thrilled!!!! You should be. Wentworth is coming up with its season 8 this July 28, 2020. To add on some more excitement, season 9 is on its way to premiere in 2021. Moreover, you can also expect to go for a Netflix spree in the month of late September or October this year. So, get ready for some thrill !!
The Wentworth Season 8 cast
The protagonists in Wentworth Season 8 are:
- Robbie J Magasiva as Deputy Governor Will Jackson
- Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart
- Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell
- Susie Porter as Marie Winter
- Kate Box as Lou Kelly
- Jane Hall as Ann Reynolds
- Vivienne Awosoga as Judy Bryant
- Zoe Terakes as Reb Keane
- Kate Atkinson as Governor Vera Bennett
- Pamela Rabe as Joan Ferguson.
- Leah Purcell as Rita Connors
- Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak
- Katrina Milosevic as Sue Jenkins aka boomer
- Jacquie Brennan as Acting Deputy Governor Linda Miles
- David de Lautour as Dr. Greg Miller
Let us tell you it’s not the end. The season 8 is coming up with four new characters, Ann Reynolds (by Jane Hall), Lou Kelly (by Kate Box), Judy Bryant (by Vivienne Awosoga), and Reb Keane (by Zoe Terakes).
Your favorite characters are on their way back to delight you.
The Wentworth season 8 plot
The previous season left us amused and stunned by the unexpected move of Joan. Naturally, we can predict that the new season will pace up amidst the incomplete finish of season 7.
So we have some secrets for desperate and avid viewers. The majority of the storyline will revolve around the battle of Reb in prison. So we are waiting to see how the plot shapes as this transgender character is locked up in women’s cell. Along with that, there will be a renovation in the prison after its siege and secrets getting unfold. Ultimately, Wentworth leaves no stone unturned to excite their fans with drama and plot twists.