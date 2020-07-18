Home TV Show Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Story, And Who Is In The Cast...
TV Show

Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Story, And Who Is In The Cast Latest Updates!!

By- Tejeshwani Singh
- Advertisement -

Wentworth is an Australian prison drama TV series. It was first premiered on Soho on 1st May 2013. The seventh season of this intense drama Wentworth aired on Showcase in Australia on 28th May 2019. Almost after a year it’s all geared up for the eighth season.

Release Date and Trailer

Finally, your wait is over. Thrilled!!!! You should be. Wentworth is coming up with its season 8 this July 28, 2020. To add on some more excitement, season 9 is on its way to premiere in 2021. Moreover, you can also expect to go for a Netflix spree in the month of late September or October this year. So, get ready for some thrill !!

The Wentworth Season 8 cast

The protagonists in Wentworth Season 8 are:

  • Robbie J Magasiva as Deputy Governor Will Jackson
  • Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart
  • Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell
  • Susie Porter as Marie Winter
  • Kate Box as Lou Kelly
  • Jane Hall as Ann Reynolds
  • Vivienne Awosoga as Judy Bryant
  • Zoe Terakes as Reb Keane
  • Kate Atkinson as Governor Vera Bennett
  • Pamela Rabe as Joan Ferguson. 
  • Leah Purcell as Rita Connors
  • Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak
  • Katrina Milosevic as Sue Jenkins aka boomer
  • Jacquie Brennan as Acting Deputy Governor Linda Miles
  • David de Lautour as Dr. Greg Miller

Let us tell you it’s not the end. The season 8 is coming up with four new characters, Ann Reynolds (by Jane Hall), Lou Kelly (by Kate Box), Judy Bryant (by Vivienne Awosoga), and Reb Keane (by Zoe Terakes).

Your favorite characters are on their way back to delight you.

The Wentworth season 8 plot

The previous season left us amused and stunned by the unexpected move of Joan. Naturally, we can predict that the new season will pace up amidst the incomplete finish of season 7.

So we have some secrets for desperate and avid viewers. The majority of the storyline will revolve around the battle of Reb in prison. So we are waiting to see how the plot shapes as this transgender character is locked up in women’s cell. Along with that, there will be a renovation in the prison after its siege and secrets getting unfold. Ultimately, Wentworth leaves no stone unturned to excite their fans with drama and plot twists.

 

Also Read:  Haikyuu Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Primary Information Here
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  ATTACK ON TITAN SEASON 4: RELEASE DATE, CAST AND CHARACTERS, PLOT LINES, INTERESTING FACTS
Tejeshwani Singh

Must Read

Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Story, And Who Is In The Cast Latest Updates!!

TV Show Tejeshwani Singh -
Wentworth is an Australian prison drama TV series. It was first premiered on Soho on 1st May 2013. The seventh season of this intense...
Read more

Frozen 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Information Here!!

Movies Rupal Joshi -
Frozen 2 was a huge achievement dramatically and prosperity a Disney sweetheart myself. I comprehend Disney never neglects to convey an ideal enlivened film;...
Read more

” Graceful Friends ” : Release Date, Story, And Who Is In The Cast Latest Updates!

TV Show Tejeshwani Singh -
Graceful Friends is a forthcoming South Korean television series. A mysterious murder in the backdrop of a town unexpectedly changes their life circumstances. This...
Read more

Knightfall season 3: Release Date, Story, And Who Is In The Cast Latest Updates!!

TV Show Pristha Mondal -
While in the Holy Land amidst a 43-day attack during the Battle of Acre of 1291, Templar knight Brother Landry is tossed into a...
Read more

Black Panther : Release date, Cast, Plot, Production, Sequel News And More Updates

Uncategorized Rupal Joshi -
The Black Panther is a traditional superhuman film dependent on the comic about definitely the name. The protagonist Black Panther T'Challa is performed with...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.