Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Story, And Who Is In The Cast Latest Updates!!

Wentworth is an Australian prison drama TV series. It was first premiered on Soho on 1st May 2013. The seventh season of this intense drama Wentworth aired on Showcase in Australia on 28th May 2019. Almost after a year it’s all geared up for the eighth season.

Release Date and Trailer

Finally, your wait is over. Thrilled!!!! You should be. Wentworth is coming up with its season 8 this July 28, 2020. To add on some more excitement, season 9 is on its way to premiere in 2021. Moreover, you can also expect to go for a Netflix spree in the month of late September or October this year. So, get ready for some thrill !!

The Wentworth Season 8 cast

The protagonists in Wentworth Season 8 are:

Robbie J Magasiva as Deputy Governor Will Jackson

Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart

Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell

Susie Porter as Marie Winter

Kate Box as Lou Kelly

Jane Hall as Ann Reynolds

Vivienne Awosoga as Judy Bryant

Zoe Terakes as Reb Keane

Kate Atkinson as Governor Vera Bennett

Pamela Rabe as Joan Ferguson.

Leah Purcell as Rita Connors

Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak

Katrina Milosevic as Sue Jenkins aka boomer

Jacquie Brennan as Acting Deputy Governor Linda Miles

David de Lautour as Dr. Greg Miller

Let us tell you it’s not the end. The season 8 is coming up with four new characters, Ann Reynolds (by Jane Hall), Lou Kelly (by Kate Box), Judy Bryant (by Vivienne Awosoga), and Reb Keane (by Zoe Terakes).

Your favorite characters are on their way back to delight you.

The Wentworth season 8 plot

The previous season left us amused and stunned by the unexpected move of Joan. Naturally, we can predict that the new season will pace up amidst the incomplete finish of season 7.

So we have some secrets for desperate and avid viewers. The majority of the storyline will revolve around the battle of Reb in prison. So we are waiting to see how the plot shapes as this transgender character is locked up in women’s cell. Along with that, there will be a renovation in the prison after its siege and secrets getting unfold. Ultimately, Wentworth leaves no stone unturned to excite their fans with drama and plot twists.