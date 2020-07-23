Wentworth Season 8 Release Date, Cast, Trailer And More

We have all that you need to know about the Wentworth Season 8

Wentworth season 8 is going to release Netflix very soon.

The new season debuts on Tuesday, July 28, on Foxtel in Australia. We won’t have the option to watch the new season very that soon. However, it’s incredible that Wentworth season 8 is coming to Netflix soon!

Wentworth season 7 was added to Netflix one day after the finale disclosed in Australia. We need to accept Wentworth season 8 will follow a similar example and be discharged on Netflix one day after the season finale.

Wentworth Season 8 Release Date On Netflix

As referenced, Wentworth season 8 debuts in Australia on July 28, 2020. Shockingly, you won’t have the option to watch the new season on that day. You’ll have to hold up somewhat more.

On the off chance that there is any deferral, similar to the show skirting seven days, we will see the full season added to Netflix toward the beginning of October 2020.

That is the best expectation we can make now! Stay tuned for more news about Wentworth season 8.

Wentworth Season 8 Cast

We haven’t seen the full cast list yet. However, we have a brilliant thought about who will be in Wentworth season 8.

The vast majority of the first cast will be back for season 8, including Kate Atkinson, Robbie Magasiva, Jacquie Brennan, Kate Jenkinson, Leah Purcell, Katrina Milosevic, Bernard Curry, Rarriwuy Hick, Susie Porter, Pamela Rabe, David de Lautour, Emily Havea, Sarah Hallam, and Chloe Ng.

I’m confident there will be a lot of new cast individuals in season 8, too.

We’ll tell you increasingly about the Wentworth season 8 cast when we discover!

Wentworth Season 8 Trailer

The Wentworth season 8 trailer is here! We’ve seen it! Tragically, we were unable to locate the official variant from youtube.

Be that as it may, we found the official trailer on the Foxtel site.