Wentworth Season 8: Cast, Story, And Many More Latest Updates By Just One Click!!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Wentworth:

The upcoming eighth season also known as Wentworth : Redemption of Australian television drama series went worth will premiere on Fox showcase . A total of ten episodes will serve as the series panultimate season.

Wentworth Season 8 release date:

Wentworth Season eight completed , it was filmed in October last year. Much sooner the health crisis began. Luckily together with the release of season eight , season nine get revived a month ago. To amaze lovers Foxtel took official Twitter accounts and posted a clip with caption “lockdown is finishing”. In that Foxtel revealed Wentworth Season eight and sign for season nine . Now season eight is coming soon around 28 July 2020. However season nine should premier somewhere around 2021.

Season 8 plot:

Season eight should start from where the last season finished . After seige many of the prisoners and officers struggle to rebuild their lives and cope up with fallout from the siege and Will’s mismanagement of prison. According to internal leaks the titles of the episodes are like : Resurrection, Secrets we keep , Fallen angle, Revenge and so on.

Cast and artists:

With your loved characters this season you will witness some new faces too. The main cast includes: Leah Purcell , Katrina , Miloseviv , Robbie J Magasiva , Kate Jenkins on , Bernard Curry , Zoe Terakes , Vivienne Awosoga , Marta Dusseldrop , Kate Atkinson , Pamela Rabe.

Yogesh Upadhyay

Wentworth Season 8: Cast, Story, And Many More Latest Updates By Just One Click!!

Yogesh Upadhyay
Wentworth: The upcoming eighth season also known as Wentworth : Redemption of Australian television drama series went worth will premiere on Fox showcase . A total of ten episodes will serve as the series panultimate season.
