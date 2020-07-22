Wentworth Season 8: Cast, Pot, Release Date and Trailer

Wentworth is an Australian prison drama TV series which was first premiered on Soho on 1st May 2013. This TV series has come a long way already with seven intensifying seasons.

Wentworth season 1 started with 10 amazing episodes. It was followed by each season having 12 episodes. Again the seventh season of this intense drama aired with 10 episodes.

The first five seasons of Wentworth were premiered on Soho and later on from the fifth season it shifted to Showcase. This zealous drama got a praiseworthy rating of 8.6 out of 10 by IMDB. The last season was out on 28th May 2019 on Showcase. Almost after a year it’s all geared up for the eighth season.

The Wentworth Season 8 cast

Your favourite characters are on their way back to delight you. The season will continue with some of the protagonists we are already familiar with.

Robbie J Magasiva as Deputy Governor Will Jackson

Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart

Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell

Susie Porter as Marie Winter

Kate Box as Lou Kelly

Jane Hall as Ann Reynolds

Vivienne Awosoga as Judy Bryant

Zoe Takes as Reb Keane

Kate Atkinson as Governor Vera Bennett

Pamela Rabe as Joan Ferguson.

Leah Purcell as Rita Connors

Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak

Katrina Milosevic as Sue Jenkins aka boomer

Jacquie Brennan as Acting Deputy Governor Linda Miles

David de Lautour as Dr. Greg Miller

There will also be an entry of four new characters namely Ann Reynolds (by Jane Hall), Lou Kelly (by Kate Box), Judy Bryant (by Vivienne Awosoga), and Reb Keane (by Zoe Takes).

The sinuous plot of season 8

The plot of season 8 mainly features the story around the battle of Reb in prison. We can expect the storyline to take a different shape as this transgender character is locked up in women’s cell.

Release Date and Trailer