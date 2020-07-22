Home TV Show Wentworth Season 8: Cast, Pot, Release Date and Trailer
TV Show

Wentworth Season 8: Cast, Pot, Release Date and Trailer

By- Tejeshwani Singh
Wentworth is an Australian prison drama TV series which was first premiered on Soho on 1st May 2013. This TV series has come a long way already with seven intensifying seasons.
 Wentworth season 1 started with 10 amazing episodes. It was followed by each season having 12 episodes. Again the seventh season of this intense drama aired with 10 episodes.
The first five seasons of Wentworth were premiered on Soho and later on from the fifth season it shifted to Showcase. This zealous drama got a praiseworthy rating of 8.6 out of 10 by IMDB. The last season was out on 28th May 2019 on Showcase. Almost after a year it’s all geared up for the eighth season. 

The Wentworth Season 8 cast

Your favourite characters are on their way back to delight you. The season will continue with some of the protagonists we are already familiar with.
  •  Robbie J Magasiva as Deputy Governor Will Jackson
  •  Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart
  •  Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell
  •  Susie Porter as Marie Winter
  •  Kate Box as Lou Kelly
  •  Jane Hall as Ann Reynolds
  •  Vivienne Awosoga as Judy Bryant
  •  Zoe Takes as Reb Keane
  •  Kate Atkinson as Governor Vera Bennett
  •  Pamela Rabe as Joan Ferguson. 
  •  Leah Purcell as Rita Connors
  •  Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak
  •  Katrina Milosevic as Sue Jenkins aka boomer
  •  Jacquie Brennan as Acting Deputy Governor Linda Miles
  •  David de Lautour as Dr. Greg Miller

Wentworth Season 8
🧶WorldTopTrend

There will also be an entry of four new characters namely Ann Reynolds (by Jane Hall), Lou Kelly (by Kate Box), Judy Bryant (by Vivienne Awosoga), and Reb Keane (by Zoe Takes).

The sinuous plot of season 8

The plot of season 8 mainly features the story around the battle of Reb in prison. We can expect the storyline to take a different shape as this transgender character is locked up in women’s cell. 

Release Date and Trailer

Your wait is ultimately over! Wentworth is coming up with its season 8 this July 28, 2020. So, get ready for some thrill as it leaves no stone unturned to excite their fans with plot twists.

Also Read:  The Genetic Detective Season 2; Release Date, Cast, Episodes of the Series, And Know Everything !!!
Also Read:  The umbrella academy season 2; interesting facts; interesting cast and characters; trailer; release date
Tejeshwani Singh

Must Read

Unsolved Mysteries Season 2 :Know About Release Date, Cast, Episodes of the Season, And Much More !!!

TV Show Pristha Mondal -
What made "Unsolved" so novel from "America's Most Wanted" or "Dateline" was that everything unexplained was available for anyone. Stretching scenes possibly work if...
Read more

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 :Know About Release Date, Cast, Episodes of the Season, And Much More !!!

TV Show Pristha Mondal -
  It's unquestionably no fortuitous event The Midnight Gospel, Netflix's most recent genre-opposing, grown-ups-only animated series, made an appearance April 20. The show is a...
Read more

Crash on Landing You Season 2 Know About Release Date, Cast, Episodes of the Season, And Much More !!

TV Show Pristha Mondal -
Probably the best thing about Korean Dramas is the way well they're ready to recount to a story and how they figure out how...
Read more

Wentworth Season 8: Know About Release Date, Cast, Episodes of the Season, And Much More !!

TV Show Pristha Mondal -
The focussed character of Wentworth Season 1 is Bea Smith. Bea is transferred to Wentworth for endeavoring murder of her better half, Harry. Her...
Read more

Cable Girls Season 5: Release date, Cast , Expected plot , a show that worth for society!

TV Show Yogesh Upadhyay -
Cable Girls Season 5: Cable Girls is one of the most loved and superhit series on women empowerment. Last season's second part is yet to...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.