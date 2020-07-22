Wentworth Season 8: Cast, Pot, Release Date and Trailer

Wentworth is an Australian prison drama TV series which was first premiered on Soho on 1st May 2013. This TV series has come a long way already with seven intensifying seasons.
7 days until wentworth season 8! #Wentworth pic.twitter.com/Nt3XtUD71l
— Franky Doyle (@FrankyDoyle) July 20, 2020
Wentworth season 1 started with 10 amazing episodes. It was followed by each season having 12 episodes. Again the seventh season of this intense drama aired with 10 episodes.
The first five seasons of Wentworth were premiered on Soho and later on from the fifth season it shifted to Showcase. This zealous drama got a praiseworthy rating of 8.6 out of 10 by IMDB. The last season was out on 28th May 2019 on Showcase. Almost after a year it’s all geared up for the eighth season.
The Wentworth Season 8 cast
Your favourite characters are on their way back to delight you. The season will continue with some of the protagonists we are already familiar with.
Robbie J Magasiva as Deputy Governor Will Jackson
Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart
Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell
Susie Porter as Marie Winter
Kate Box as Lou Kelly
Jane Hall as Ann Reynolds
Vivienne Awosoga as Judy Bryant
Zoe Takes as Reb Keane
Kate Atkinson as Governor Vera Bennett
Pamela Rabe as Joan Ferguson.
Leah Purcell as Rita Connors
Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak
Katrina Milosevic as Sue Jenkins aka boomer
Jacquie Brennan as Acting Deputy Governor Linda Miles
David de Lautour as Dr. Greg Miller