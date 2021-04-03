Water Should Be Drunk Only After keeping At Least Eight Hours In A Copper Vessel, Only Then More Benefits Are Available.

Ancient Indian medical system Ayurveda states that water kept in a copper vessel balances the three doshas of the body – Vata, Kapha, and pitta. Such water is called ‘Tamarajal’. It should be drunk only after keeping at least eight hours in a copper vessel, only then maximum benefits are obtained. Consuming it two or three times a day is sufficient, at the time plain water can be drunk.

1 Copper Is Absorbed In Water

The World Health Organization says that 2 mg per liter of water per day. Consumption of copper is good for the body. According to the researchers, water kept in a copper vessel for several hours absorbs a portion of copper. This water benefits in many ways.

With the help of magnets, one can identify the purity of copper. Try placing magnets on a pane’s pot, glass, or bottle. If it sticks then the copper is adulterated. The real copper color is pinkish-orange. If you already have a copper lotus or bottle, then rub lemon on it and then clean it with water. If they take pink and bright colors then copper is pure.

2. How To Choose Real Copper

Scrub the inner portion of such a vessel with a scrub. A better way is to scrub it with lemon. Rub and leave for a few minutes and then wash off with plain water. Baking soda can also be used to clean copper utensils.

Copper has oligo-dynamic properties, due to which it destroys bacteria, especially e-coli and s ores. Both these bacteria are commonly found in the environment. These are the main factors of water-borne diseases like diarrhea, dysentery, jaundice. They get relief by drinking copper water.

Arthritis and inflammation in joints Copper also have anti-inflammatory properties. Copper strengthens bones and the immune system, so it is even more beneficial for patients with these diseases, which are mainly bone diseases.

Nowadays acidity, gas, and indigestion have become common substances. Copper is very beneficial among them. Copper helps in eliminating the harmful bacteria of food and removes the inflammation of the stomach.

It is also helpful in stomach ulcers, indigestion and infection. It clears the stomach and makes the functioning of the liver and kidney balanced. It also helps in removing wastes from the body and absorption of nutrients.