Watchmen Season 2 : Why Damon is still confused to join the show !!

HBO’s high budget adaptation of and sequel to Alan Moore’s Seminal comic . Watchmen is a smash hit , with appreciations from all sides . Naturally , fans of the show , which shows on the Sky Atlantic in UK , have started journey for season 2. Though creator Damon Lindel clearly reveal that he has no idea about season two of the show . A second season may be on the card but not with Lindelof at Helm.

Watchmen Season 2 Renewal status :

Assuming a second season do get produce . We may have to wait for some more time . Londelof states writing team has no idea for suture story . Instead of cramming everyrhing they can into existing nine episodes .Because Watchmen is a revisionist sequel rather then a straight adaptation . There is the need to create an entirely new plotline , so filming on season require time .

Why Damon is still confused to join the show

Even though Damon has the most of the credits for translating Moore’s comic into a television story . But he clearly states he has no wish to join show for season 2. Till any new update arrives thats all .