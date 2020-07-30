Watchmen Season 2 : Release date,cast plot and about this block buster!!

Watchmen

HBO’s high budget is an adaptation of and sequel to Alan Moore’s Seminal comic Watchmen. It is a smashing hit with appreciation from critics and audiences. Naturally, fans of this show, which shows on sky Atlantic in the UK, have expectations for season two. However, creator Damon Lindelof in his recent interviews, has no idea about season two. A second season can be on the card, but not with Lindelof at the helm.

Season 2 Release Date:

Assuming a second season does get produce, we may have to wait some more time. According to Lindelof, the writing team till now has no idea for any future season. Instead of creaming everything, they can move into the existing nine episodes because Watchmen is a revisionist sequel, rather than a straight adaptation. There is the need to create an entirely new plotline, so filming on season two requires time.

Will Damon Londel of be involve in the future?

Even though Lindelof has the most of the credits for success in translating Moore’s vision to a television show, but he himself has no wish to involve in series for going forward.