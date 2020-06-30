Wanna get some good satirical show to fill the cup of happiness? Grab some snacks and watch Grace and Frankie!

Filled with intense humour about the post-marriage cycle this American comedy show was premiered on Netflix on the 8th of May 2015. With a single series, they broke many stereotypes on post-marriage, where they show that the post-marriage cycle was just the beginning of a blast and drama.

Two women, the hippie art teacher, Frankie and Grace, a retired cosmetic mogul, who can’t seem to breathe in the same room as the other had to group up when their husbands Sol and Robert fell in love with each other. Just when they thought things can’t get any worse, Grace and Frankie had to shift in and live with each other.

Release Date of Grace and Frankie

Its first season was released on 8th May 2015, although it got the mixture of both positive and negative reviews the following five seasons had a huge blast on Netflix as of a comedy series.

The 6th season came out this year (2020, in case you’ve forgotten) on the 15th of January. And the 7th (and the last) season with 16 episodes was renewed on 4th September 2019. (Fact: it’ll make it the longest-running Netflix series with 94 episodes) But God had other plans, as of March 2020 due to the Covid-19 crisis, the shooting was in a halt, and no further information is available on Grace and Frankie

Casting Members

Our legendary characters of Grace and Frankie will (of course!) be played by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin respectively. And their love-stricken husbands will be played by Sam Waterston as Sol and Martin Sheen as Robert.

Other casts include June Diane as Briana, Mallory will be played by Brooklyn Decker and Ethan Embry by Coyote.

The Plot of the season

Now, to make it clear this series has performed with excellency, especially when they took the new issues of life and friendship and walked alongside their life. And amidst all these love affairs, Grace ended up marrying Nick, but the problem is that she lived with Frankie, and she has a lot to cover up. And the question automatically arises if she can maintain her friendship alongside her love life. As far as season six goes, she did well but words are around that soon there’ll be ‘trouble’ which is kept in store for season 7. That’s all for now. For more information, stay tuned.

