Wakfu Season 4: Release date,Cast,Plot And About this animation !!

Wakfu is a French animated Television Series. The series is adoption from video game Wakfu. France is the birthplace of the show, while two of the episodes are also from Japan. Season one of the show premier on 30 October 2008 until January 2010 with 26 events. The series has three successful seasons in its account. Meanwhile, in the future, it may premier on Netflix.

Release Date for Wakfu Season 4 :

Manufacturers on seven may, 2020 in an announcement the show for the fourth season. Season four is going to be the final chapter of Wakfu. According to estimations, Wakfu is the plan to release in April 2021. Season 4 is in the production phase, and funding is under a Kickstarter effort. It will premier on Netflix according to resources.

Plot and story of show ‘Wakfu’ :

Wakfu is set in a fantasy world. The events of Wakfu takes place 1000 years following Dofus’s occasions. The story centers around a boy, Yugo. Yugo was left having a retired bounty hunter by a mysterious figure when he was a child. Yugo wants to find out about his biological household. He discovers his abilities when he turns 12. The story moves on…