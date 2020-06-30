Wakfu Season 4: release date, cast, plot and much more to know

Wakfu Season 4:

Wakfu’s show revolves around a boy Yugo, who resides with his dad at the age of 12 .As he didn’t recall anything. Yugo is on a quest to locate his family, but he knows that he is delegated to rescue his planet, on studying his powers. He, together with his buddies, plan to free the world from evil forces.

https://youtu.be/Qs1Sst4f3yU

Season 4 release date:

On 7 May 2020, Ankama disclosed that the fourth season would be the last and final chapter of this show. And it is on a development stage, it is going to be tricky to forecast the final release date now because of COVOID19 epidemic entertainment industry is just ceased.

Cast and crew members:

The cast is likely to comprise with previous voice artists only, which includes: Fanny Bloc, Erica Harlancher, Adeline Chetail, Christine Marie Cabanos, Laurent Morten, Joe Ochman.

https://moscoop.com/wakfu-season-4-heres-the-possible-air-date-story-and-every-last-update-on-it/13272