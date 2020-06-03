Home TV Show WAKFU SEASON 4: Cast, Release date, Trailer updates, Announcement date and all...
WAKFU SEASON 4: Cast, Release date, Trailer updates, Announcement date and all latest news

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

Netflix web series Wakfu will come back with its fourth season and not only fourth but fifth season as well. It had come up from the makers that they will renew the french animated web series for two more seasons. The elated fans especially the kids could not wait for anytime longer since this update. However, no confirmation had come up from Netflix.

CAST:

A lot of characters have been created which .means numerous voice-over artists too. The web series had been adapted from a French online game wherein the series was released before the launch of the game. There are no many cast updates.

STORY PLOT:

The animated series is based on Yugo. Who is a 12-year-old boy who was left in the hands of a hunter to raise him by some sort of a mysterious figure? Yugo then along with his friends begins an adventurous journey where they face many challenges from the dark forces. The animated series will be released in both French and English languages like before and had received tremendous response because of the visual creativity as well as the storyline.

RELEASE DATE:

The last season of Wakfu was released in 2018 so we can expect the fourth instalment by end of 2020 or early of 2021.

TRAILER:

There are no trailer updates so far. Stay tuned on the moscoop for all the latest updates.

Rida Samreen

