‘Wakfu Season 4’: Release Date, Plot, Trailer, Cast And All Details

The French series Wakfu is. No doubt quality visualizations and the script are exactly what makes the viewers hooked on their displays.

The series had developed three seasons until now and it is expected for the fourth revival of this show.

Renewal Status And Expected Release Date Of Wakfu season 4

However, the makers of Netflix had not made any official statement but fans are needing its renewal because they wish to see more questions and cliffhangers. If it’s true then the series would most probably come up by April 2021 only.

Around Wakfu

The first Season of 26 episodes premiered on October 30, 2008, and also the season continues to run on station France 3 until January 2010. The second season aired from February 26, 2011. The animated series is produced in France except for its particular episodes”Noximilien l’Horloger” and”Ogrest, la Légende,” which aired from 2010 to 2014, whose production happened in Japan. Anthony Roux directs wakfu, and both directors of character designs are Kim Etinoff and Xavier Houssin. The third Season of Hakfu premiered on September 2, 2017, and concluded on September 17, 2017, having only 13 episodes- against the previous 26-episode first two seasons.

Wakfu Season 4: Who is the cast?

In the last season, Erika Harlacher voiced for Hugo, Christine Marie Cabanos for Princess Amalia Sheran Sharm, Kira Buckland for Evangelyne, Kyle McCarley for Dally.

Watch the trailer of Wakfu Season 4: