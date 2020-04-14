Home News Volkswagen will provide cars for free delivery of essential supplies during COVID-19...
News

Volkswagen will provide cars for free delivery of essential supplies during COVID-19 in US

By- Manish yadav
Germany’s Volkswagen AG said its US traders would supply cars for delivery of supplies through the crisis to individuals in need.

The automaker said it had asked the traders to utilize their loaner fleet – automobiles offered to drive while their vehicles are at a store for repairs – to pick up and deliver supplies in communities.

The loaner cars could be known for falling off things that were necessary to individuals that are not able to leave their home, hauling gowns and masks, and providing food to your food bank, the business said.

Volkswagen stated its traders wouldn’t bill the individual or the group making a petition.

“Only dealership workers will be allowed to drive vehicles. Volkswagen corporate provides traders with a daily stipend a vehicle to pay for fuel and rental expenses,” the automaker said.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen’s community of over 600 U.S. traders asserts that a loaner fleet of almost 7,000 vehicles. However, some dealerships may be closed or functioning with decreased personnel because of local and state guidelines.

With automobile showrooms closed during the coronavirus pandemic, competitions Fiat Chrysler and General Motors Co, earlier this month, transferred to reboot requirement with seven-year, no-interest loans and applications enabling customers to purchase vehicles online.

