Vodafone Idea Offering 2GB Data Per Day, Check If You Are Eligible

Vodafone Idea comes with an offer where it is giving 2GB Data each day and unlimited calling to them free of charge heading around because of its readers. Vodafone Idea users have obtained the freebie that was brand new, and this also comes after Reliance Jio was reported performing precisely the same.

Vodafone Idea has not officially declared its deal, but users have submitted it about on Twitter, Telecom Chat reported. The 2GB data package includes validity for seven days, Vodafone Idea consumers stated. There is no confirmation on if all Vodafone Idea consumers are receiving this deal. But there’s a method of finding out.

Users may dial the amount 121363 if they are qualified for the offer to learn. On getting the unlimited and 2GB calling to provide, and will get an SMS.

“Particular gift from Vodafone to conquer Lockdown blues. Watch movies, create more about Vodafone 4G & calls, the message reads.

Consumers that aren’t qualified are educated through a voice message. Reliance Jio can also be offering 2GB Data daily with four times of validity for users. Jio began simplifying the accounts of users using the data that was the free past week. Users may check the deal through the My Jio program.

Vodafone Idea also includes a double statistics provide that’s currently restricted to eight circles. Accessible on three programs of Rs 449 Rs 299 and Rs 699, Vodafone Idea consumers may enjoy a total of 4GB Data each day. These plans have subscription Play subscription and unlimited calling.