Vodafone Idea Launches Double Data Offer In Prepaid Recharge Plans

Vodafone Idea has established its dual data offer on the Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699 prepaid recharge plans. The newest launch comes only days after the telecom operator restricted the dual information benefits related to the Rs. 399 and Rs. 599 prepaid intends to select circles. The same as the data offer, on the two earlier programs, is available in nine telecom groups of Vodafone Idea. This usually means that it won’t be supplied to all Idea and Vodafone users. The plans also include access through Idea programs and Vodafone to Zee5 Vodafone Play, and Idea Movies and TV content.

The official Vodafone India website has shown the launch of the double statistics offers on the Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699 prepaid recharge programs. The offer is also applicable to the sooner Rs. 399 and Rs. 599 prepaid programs. Furthermore, the listing on the Idea Cellular site reveals that the deal is available on precisely the same recharge programs supplied to users that are Thought.

Initially, Vodafone Idea launched its double data offer on the Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. Five hundred ninety-nine prepaid plans in early March. It was available in all 22 telecom circles at the time of its launch. On the other hand, the telco discontinued the information offered in eight telecom circles last week. Additionally, it earlier this week reduced the reach of the deal to eight circles and removed its gains in the Rs. 249 prepaid plan.

Fresh benefits under data offer

As per the official listings, the double data offer brings added 2GB high-speed data advantages with the Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699 prepaid programs. The extra high-speed data benefits take the complete available high-speed information to 4GB with all the Rs. 299 prepaid program. The plan also includes 100 SMS messages and unlimited voice calls. The Rs. 449 prepaid program also supplies 4GB high-speed data access along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 56 days. In the same way, customers recharging with Rs. 699 prepaid plan gets a total of 4GB high-speed statistics allocation together with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 84 days.

The data offer is available from the Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Kolkata, West Bengal, Odisha Rajasthan, and Kashmir and Jammu circles. You’ll get its advantages after recharging with some of the plans that are supported.