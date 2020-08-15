Virgin River Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot and what Netflix is planning for this time !!

- Advertisement -

Virgin River is a heartwarming show to watch with a gloomy mood. The series depicts fantastically ways to come out of one’s grieves. And look ahead towards the bright future. Season 1 of Virgin River is available on Netflix with all ten episodes. It is set for renewal and release for season 2.

Virgin River Season 2 Release Date :

Though the show is set for renewal, no release date is officially there. Neither the showrunners nor Netflix is announcing the release. Meanwhile, the current pandemic may also be a barrier in the production process and other works. Let’s wait, may some news will be available in the future.

The plot of the Virgin River and Expectations :

The show is an adoption from a novel by Robyn Carr of the same name. The show centres around Melinda Monroe, who answers an advertisement to work as a nurse for practice. The area is a remote area of California town near the Virgin River. Soon she realizes that the town living is not quite as simple she was expecting. She has to heal herself first. So, season one ends with her dilemma about leaving for Loss Angles. On the other hand, Charmaine is pregnant with Jack’s child, who confesses his love for Melinda. Now this will be interesting to watch how season 2 will unfold the story.

Virgin River is coming back for season 2 AND season 3! https://t.co/rH6usQOVec — Netflix Life (@NetflixLifee) July 23, 2020

The cast for Virgin River Season 2 :

The show’s core cast will reprise their roles for season 2: Alexandra Breckenridge, Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O’ Tools, Tin Matheson.