Virgin River Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here

- Advertisement -

By the last couple of days, there have been rumors in several tabloids which Netflix has cancelled Virgin River for a second season, exactly like The Society. But the fact is Netflix has not made any official announcement about the cancellation of this series, and as much as we all know, there are no strategies for Virgin River’s cancellation.

Virgin River is an American origin romantic drama show. The show is based on the novel series” Virgin River” by Robyn Carr. Sue Tenney developed the series. The first season of this series was released in December 2019 along with the show got renewed for the next in December 2019.

The next of this show will have ten episodes. Robyn Carr also serves as the executive producer of this series along with Christopher E. Perry, Sue Tenney, Roma Roth, and Jocelyn Freid.

Release Date For Virgin River Season 2

If the creation is affected by the coronavirus pandemic, we then have to wait for additional for the next season of the Virgin River. Also, Netflix has not shared a release date of this new season of the amorous show. So, as per the sources, Virgin River season 2 will launch sometime in 2021. If Netflix formally admits anything, we’ll inform you.

Virgin River Season 2 Cast!

Alexandra Breckenridge will play the role of Melinda Monroe.

Colin Lawrence will play the role of John”Preacher” Middleton.

Jenny Cooper will play the role of Joey.

Annette O’Toole will play the role of Hope McCrea.

Lauren Hammersley will play the role of

Charmaine Roberts

Tim Matheson will play the role of Vernon”Doc” Mullins.

It was shown in June 2020 that Ben Hollingsworth would return to play the part of Dan Brady from the next installment.

Virgin River Season 2 Plot: What Will Happen In The New Season?

The show revolves around Mel Monroe, a nurse practitioner, and midwife who renders LA and moves into a small city of Northern California. Mel leaves LA to get over her troubled past. Hope recruits her to operate with the neighbourhood doctor of Virgin River. However, Doc Mullins doesn’t want to utilize her.

Then she meets Jack, who helps her to adjust to the Virgin River. They both get drawn to each other, but Jack is seeing Charmaine for the last couple of years. The problem gets more complex when Charmaine gets pregnant.

The previous season was all about the hardships Mel confronting to forget her previous and problems in adjusting to the Virgin River. Next season will focus on if Mel will stay in the Virgin River or not.