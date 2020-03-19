Virgin River season 2 published on Netflix

- Advertisement -

Everything you Want to know about the Netflix hit show’s next installment

Virgin River was a hit Netflix, together with the very first season of this series airing on the service in December 2019. The series follows the story of Melinda”Mel” Monroe who answers an advertisement for a midwife at a distant Californian city named Virgin River. She expects the little town is the best place to begin a new lifestyle, but she soon discovers that it is not always easy to depart from your past, along with your own pain, supporting…

Is there going to be a Virgin River season 2 on Netflix?

Yes! Great news for fans of this series, as Netflix has announced that Virgin River was renewed for another ten-episode run.

When is Virgin River season 2 released on Netflix?

At present Netflix has not awarded any launch date it is anticipated that Virgin River year 2 will be published in 2020.

Plus it seems like fans can not await the next time, with many carrying to Twitter to discuss their impatience after viewing the very first run of this series…

I have to be honest, #VirginRiver on @netflix is 100% binge worthy. The cast is superb. I’ve laughed, I’ve cried, I’ve rooted for characters & hated others but damn that ending…y’all better get me season 2 out ASAP before I lose my mind. — FutureGhost (@ArcheoLibrarian) January 1, 2020

Had fun this weekend with a new Netflix series, “Virgin River”, based on books by Robyn Carr. Endearing characters, and captivating plots. I cant wait for Season 2! — Danielle Steel (@daniellesteel) December 16, 2019

Who’s in the cast for Virgin River season 2?

Currently, no cast list was published for this show’s next season it’s very likely that lots of the year one throw will reprise their roles.

The very first encounter starred Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda”Mel” Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Colin Lawrence as John”Preacher” Middleton, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea and Tim Matheson as Vernon”Doc” Mullins.

Is there a trailer for Virgin River season 2?

there is no preview for the run of this series.