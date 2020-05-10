Virgin River Season 2: Expected Plot, Release Date & amp; more!

- Advertisement -

BACKGROUND:

Virgin River has been a hit on Netflix, with the first season of the show airing on the streaming service in December 2019.

The show follows the story of Melinda “Mel” Monroe who answers an ad to be a midwife in a remote Californian town called Virgin River.

She hopes that the small town is the perfect place to start a new life, but she soon finds that it’s not always easy to leave your past, and your pain, behind.

This story highlights the benefits and all her struggles during the trip of settling at the Virgin River.

The narrative leaves you in the endpoint wanting more and carries you through a lot of turns and spins.

The popularity that the very first season has managed to achieve made it easier for Netflix to rekindle the series much faster.

VIRGIN RIVER SEASON 2 PLOT:

[SPOILER]

Mel and Jack have a moment after us longing through the entire year for it, but things get tricky when Charmaine comes out and admits that she is pregnant with Jack’s infant.

Hearing this, Jack reassures Charmaine that he will support her throughout the process.

Charmaine also wishes that Jack would return to her, but we might have to wait and observe how all of this plays out in season 2.

While Brady is happy to discover a place of work hope and Jack patches up things.

Mel is angry that she didn’t hear the news of the pregnancy of Charmaine out of Jack while all this occurs.

The question is, what happens next?

VIRGIN RIVER SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE:

Netflix has announced that Virgin River has been renewed for a second ten-episode run of the romantic drama based on the Harlequin book series by Robyn Carr.

Fans can take aid that the coronavirus won’t affect season 2, as it has been wrapped up and will be available for us to watch at the end of the year, with regards to this release.

At present no confirmed release date has been given by Netflix. However, it is expected that Virgin River season 2 will be released in late 2020.

CAST:

Alexandra Breckenridge

Martin Henderson

Colin Lawrence

Jenny Cooper

Lauren Hammersley

Annette O’Toole

Tim Matheson

David Cubitt

Lexa Doig

Daniel Gillies

Benjamin Hollingsworth

Ian Tracey

Trevor Lerner