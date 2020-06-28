VIRGIN RIVER SEASON 2: Click here for Netflix Release date, Trailer updates, Cast, Story plot and everything you need to know

Virgin River’s first season was premiered on Netflix in December 2019, consisted of 10 episodes and was renewed for the second season with ten episodes. It is an American romance-drama web television series. It is based on the novel, which goes by the same name by Robyn Carr. The makers have already made it clear the moment the first season was the release that there is going to be the second season. The show has already been renewed for ten episodes. Scroll down to see more information on this series.

RELEASE DATE:

We have to wait for a little for the makers to confirm any date. Just like every movie is affected by the global coronavirus pandemic, if you feel like it is going to be affected too, then there is good news for you.

TRAILER:

There are no trailer updates for season 2. Meanwhile, click on the link below to see the trailer of season 1 for a brief outlook on this series.

CAST:

From the first season will be returning like Martin Henderson, Alexandra Breckenridge, Jenny Cooper, Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey, Benjamin Hollingsworth and Collin Lawrence. We will be seeing new faces in the new season. That includes Carmel Amit as Jamie, Keith MacKechnie as Nick, Donald Heng as George, Steve Bacic as Wes, Lane Edwards as Sheriff Duncan and Thomas Nicholson As Leo Cavanagh.

STORY PLOT:

The main plot twist of this series is when Mel loses her ER Doctor husband in violent, big-city crime. We don’t know much about the story plot. Stay tuned on the moscoop for all the latest information.