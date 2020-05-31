Violet Evergreen Season is finally here: Plot, Release date and everything you need to know 

- Advertisement -

Violet Evergreen is a Japanese light novel that is adapted to anime series. The novel was worked by Kana Akatsuki which also won the Kyoto Animation Award and 2019 Crunchyroll Animation Award. The series is very popular and has gained a lot of popularity. The show was announced in 2016 and was released only in 2018. The show is also available in English dub which is another reason that the show is popular worldwide. The first season had 13 episodes directed by eight directors. The anime also has positive critics and has high ratings. Kyoto Animation also confirmed that there will be Violet Evergreen Volume 4 which will be released soon. Now the series is all set for a Season 2. The fans are so welcoming and happy to learn the news.

The plot of Season 2:

The story is about Violet who is an auto memory doll found by Gilbert’s brother. She is grown and treated no less than a human family. She is also a former soldier. It is later found that Dr. Orland, who is a scientist, created the auto memory dolls to aid his blind wife in writing a novel.

In Season 2, we can see Violet exploring herself more and her journey. There is no official announcement about the plot of Season 2 yet.

Characters in Season 2:

Violet, Claudia Hodgins, Gilbert, Cattleya Baudelaire are more likely to return to the show. Besides this, we can also expect new characters in this season which is not yet confirmed.

Release date and trailer:

The official date has not been announced. Everyone was expecting it by 2020. But the release might be delayed due to the COVID 19 global pandemic as the whole industry is under quarantine and practicing social distancing. We are expecting more information after the current situation.

There is no official trailer available for now as the work is still under production.