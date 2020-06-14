Violet Evergreen Season 2: Plot, release date and Feedback Related From The Story

- Advertisement -

Violet Evergreen is originally a Japanese novel written by Kana Akatuski and is illustrated by Akiko Takase. The series is directed by Taichi Ishidate and the show is available on Netflix. The storyline and the animation are outstanding which makes it one of the very first series to make it to lots of awards. To specify, the show won the “The Best animation” award at 2019 Crunchyroll anime awards. Season one was released in 2018. The show gained a lot of popularity among everyone, not just anime fans. Now fans are excited about Season 2 and here’s everything we have got for you.

About the show:

Violet Evergreen is about a 10-year-old orphan girl. The most important person in her is Gilbert and she belongs to a military family. Gilbert teaches her everything to do, how to talk, behave normally, and so on. Gilbert teaches her how to be normal and as Gilbert dies, he reveals something very important and now she attempts to find Velvet. It is later found that Dr.Orland, who is a scientist, created the auto memory dolls to aid his blind wife in writing a novel who ended up creating Violet Evergreen.

Season 2 will continue with what’s left in Season 1. There is no official information regarding the plot of Season 2 yet. Season 2 might also have a completely different concept from the novel which we have to wait and experience. We can also see Violet getting to learn more about her and her journey further continues.

Characters in the show:

Koki Uchiyama, Yui Ishikawa, Daisuke Yamakawa endo, and Takehito koyasu will be back in Season two and we can also expect some new characters in the show which is not yet confirmed.

Release date and trailer:

There is no official announcement about the release date of the show but we can still expect the show by late 2020s or early 2021.

There is no official trailer available for now.