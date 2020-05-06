Home TV Show Violet Evergarden season 2: Release Date, Storyline And More Interesting Update Here
TV Show

Violet Evergarden season 2: Release Date, Storyline And More Interesting Update Here

By- Tejeshwani Singh
The Violet Evergarden franchise began in 2018. Based on a novel written by Kana Akatsuki, it won critical acclaim for its animation and storyline. Fans also loved it. It won several awards and bagged the grand prize in the Kyoto Animation Celebrity novel category. It thus became the first work to win a grand prize in all three categories, manga, a novel, and a scenario.

What we know and what can we expect?

The story is set to a time when a country is recovering from war. Violet Evergargen, a product of the war, returned back from the battlefield. She was to rehabilitate into society. She learned to be an Auto Memoir Doll and worked for Colonel Hodgins, an old acquaintance of Major Gilbert.

Her work included travelling to where ever the customer wanted and writing letters for them. She had lost her hands in the war, and with her prosthetic hands to many, she looked like an actual doll.

Violet Evergarden season 2

Detached from her emotions, this woman had lost the only person who cared about her. All through season 1, we see her trying to reconnect with the Major and understand what he meant when he said, “ I love you” to her. Each episode is a different story about how she connects with her feelings and in the process, help others rediscover a part they had lost too.

We expect season 2 to be a continuation of the story about how she goes around looking for answers.

Release Date

Fans were eagerly waiting for the release of Violet Evergarden: The Movie on the 24th of April 2020. But due to the widespread of the pandemic, it got delayed to 2021 like many other animes.
Tejeshwani Singh

