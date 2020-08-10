Home Netflix Violet Evergarden Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And What's going to...
Violet Evergarden Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And What’s going to happen !!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Violet Evergarden is a Japanese series adapted from a novel series under same name. Illustration by Akiko Takase and Kana Akatsuki as the writer. The series is produce by Shinichiro Hatta , Shinichi Nakamura. And under direction of Taichi Ishidate . So First season premiere on 11 June 2018 with a total of 13 episodes. And The series has a award of Best Animation Series  Award 2019. Violet Evergarden has a rating of 8.4/10 from IMDb . And 8.6/10 from My Animelist.com.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 :

The series earlier not anticipate to be receiving over whelming responses from the audience . After seeing this creators renewed the series for second season . Earlier it’s estimation in mid 2020 but because of global epidemic and lockdown it not seems possible.  Till any new announcement stay tuned with us.

‘Violet Evergarden’ Plot of the Show :

The plot and storyline of the series focuses on life of Violet, with two prosthetic arms . There are  expectations  that new season will have something extraordinary and out of the box. Season two will pick up from the instances where season one leaves.

Cast/Voice Artists :

There are expectations that cast from previous season will return . Characters with their voices by : Yui Ishikawa , Gilbert Bougainvillea , Takehito Koyasu , Cattleya Baudelaire , Benedict Blue and Erica Brown.

