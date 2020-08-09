Violet Evergarden Season 2 – Did Gilbert die?

- Advertisement -

“Taichou,” screamed Violet, and putting her back as his shield and tried to rescue him and drag to a safe place. A bullet pierced her right arm Gilbert shot that soldier as she carried on. Suddenly a high-neck grenade was thrown on them, and everything became hazy. A few minutes later, in an alleyway, Violet was biting Gilbert’s clothes to pull him away from any danger. While her one arm was gone to the blast and the second one, they fell off from just below the shoulder as the tissues can no longer hold it together. Violet, a woman who was subjected to being vulnerable, serene, and weak, tried to save her captain as her body was being tattered. But Gilbert asked her to stop and asked her to live, and before passing out, he told her something that she’d ponder over for the rest of her life. “Violet Evergarden, I love you.”

Violet Evergarden Season 2 Release Date

After such a massive success in the Novel version, an animated series was a must need. She was heading to the demands of fans. A 13-episode anime series was released. Directed by Taichi Ishidate, it began to star in Japan in the June month of 2017. Another film was scheduled to premiere on 24th April 2020, but thanks to the pandemic that delayed it to September.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 Cast

Most of the season 1 cast will be there in 2. People will praise the voice modulation along with solid background music in sync. As the cast of Violet Evergarden Yui Ishikawa pulled off as the perfect match, Daisuke Namikawa also did well on Gilbert Bougainvillea, Takehito Koyasu, the cast of Claudia Hodgins Aya Endo as Cattleya and Kōki Uchiyama as Benedict Blue. And Hidenobu Kiuchi will play as Dietfried Bougainvillea and Gilbert’s elder brother.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 Plot

As in the 1st season, In a war-torn time, Dirtfried’s platoon ends up in lone island where they find ‘Her,’ but before he could stop, his men tried to rape her but, ‘She’ killed all of them but left Dietfied alive. Later on, he gifted her to Gilbert, and she loses both her arms while saving him. After getting prosthetics for weapons, she becomes a Ghostwriter for people who can’t write. She was trying to decipher what ‘I love you’ her major’s last words meant.

As for the second season, rumors suggest that the show might concentrate more on her origin and the character development after meeting Gilbert in the Countryside.