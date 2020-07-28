Violet ever garden season 2; introduction; interesting facts; cast and characters

Violet ever garden season 2; introduction

This series is one of the best and familiar anime series and was published by Kyoto animation. The first season was premiered in the season of 2018. The series was written by three popular writers namely reiko yoshida, takaaki Suzuki, tatshhiko urahata. This series is based on the genre of comedy and it was awesome to watch the entire series.

There were so many producers for this series namely shinchiro hatta, shinichi nakamura, kazusa umeda and finally shiegeru saito. The music of this series was done by evan call. This series had huge ratings and the season1 made the fan clubs satisfied. The series “ violet ever garden won many of the international awards for best screen play. I can safely say the release date for second season is expected in the month of august. Yet, we have to wait for exact release date for this series. stay calm, wait and watch this series.

Violet ever garden season 2; cast and characters;

There were so many voice characters in this series and I am sure they will be back in this series. I think there will be some new voice characters for making this anime series better.

Violet ever garden season 2; interesting facts;

There were so many interesting episodes in this series and each episode run at a time about 93 minutes. Some of the interesting episodes namely “ I love you” and auto memory dolls”, “never coming back”, “may you be an exemplary auto memory doll”, “ you won’t be a tool, but a person worthy of that name”, “you write letters that bring people together?”, “somewhere under a starry sky”, “violet ever garden”, “a loved one will always watch over you”, “I don’t want anybody else to die”, “ auto memory doll and I love you”, “surely some boy will understand love”, “ eternity and the auto memory doll”, etc..

These episodes are in previous season. yet, we have to wait for some new episodes for this series. stay tuned for more future updates.