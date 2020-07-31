Vikings Season 7: Is it happening or there are some other plans!!

Vikings, creation of Michael Hurst, Vikings debuted to History channel way back in 2013. This action cum drama is a success since it’s release. Since Release, the series can maintain a satisfactory score , follow by a considerable fan base. Vikings till now have six seasons, and it narrates the story of a mythological Norse.

What about Vikings Season 7?

There will be no season 7. Instead of this series will go for component 2, which will be the last chapter. It is the formal conclusion of the series and will release somewhere around late 2020. A spin-off from the which will investigate the Vikings from the perspective and another age. Titled as Vikings: Valhalla , the spin-off is currently in its script phase. The component 2 is the last chapter. The first part has finish it’s airing.

About plot for Component 2 :

Vikings take us to the brutal territory of Ragnar Lothbrok , a simple farmer who turns into a daring warrior. The time split into two elements . The first component is out , and now the wait is for second to premier as the conclusion. We have witnessed the unrest at Katlegat has made capabilities to change hands several times. Following the passing of Ragnar , the power struggle between his kids is growing by the moment.



