VIKINGS SEASON 6: Future Release Date, Cast And Lot More Updates Here

By- Tejeshwani Singh
Vikings season 6 and final season of historical drama premiered on December 4, 2019, in Canada. It is directed by Steve Saint Leger and written by Michael Hirst

In Season 6 Episode 1, Title is” New Beginnings”. In this episode, Ivar and his bodyguard Vigrid travel the Silk Road. When they enter Kievan Rus, they are captured by loyal men to Oleg, prince of the Prophet. After torturing Vigrid, Oleg finds Ivar’s full story. Oleg reveals how he murdered his unfaithful wife.

Messengers arrive and inform Bjorn that king Olaf has occupied King Harald’s kingdom.

In Season 6 Episode 2, Title is “The Prophet”. Oleg has poisoned, while Ivar forms a connection with Igor. Oleg’s brother has arrived to arrest Oleg, and Dir is forced to let them go.

In Season 6 Episode 3, Title is “Ghosts Gods and Running Dogs“. After returning to Kyiv with Igor and Ivar, Oleg is attacked and imprisoned. Canute says that Bjorn has arrived to liberate them. Bjorn and his warriors attempt to swim in the harbour, but Olaf has put oil in the water and Bjorn was forced to retreat.

VIKINGS SEASON 6

In Season 6 Episode 4, Title is “All the Prisoners”. Olaf summons Bjorn and Harald informs them that he wants to gather the kings to vote for a single king to rule the land.

In Season 6 Episode 5, Title is” The Key”. Torvi tells Ingrid that there is no point in waiting for Bjorn’s vote. An envoy from Silk Board returns and informs UBBle that Ivar is in Kyiv.

In Season 6 Episode 6, Title is “Death and the Serpent“. Hvitserk, in a state of delirium, Ivar as a serpent. When he comes to his senses, he realizes he has stabbed Lagertha to death.

In Season 6 Episode 7, Title is “The Ice Maiden“. A gift named Gyda is given to her in Valhalla. At the funeral, Ubbe, Gunnhild and Torvi say goodbye to his mother and swears Vengeance for murder.

In Season 6 Episode 8, Title is “Valhalla Can Wait“. Rus raiding sacks Istrehagan and the survivors report to Harald. Olaf warns Harald that an invasion is coming.

In Season 6 Episode 9, Title is “Resurrection“. Oleg has his army outside the city walls, declaring himself to the end of paganism.

In Season 6 Episode 10, Title is “The Best Laid Plans“. Bjorn continues to fight as his army is powerful; suddenly, Ivar appears and stabs Bjorn with a sword. Ru’s celebrate in Victory.

