Verizon Extends 15 GB Of Additional Data For Customers
Technology

Verizon Extends 15 GB Of Additional Data For Customers

By- Manish yadav
Back in March, Verizon declared it was likely to supply all its wireless clients and Verizon Business clients 15GB of additional information for April as a part of numerous attempts to assist customers throughout the COVID-19 catastrophe.

Verizon achieved to declare it will supply a 15GB of LTE information throughout May Now. This inclusion of data will be implemented as of May 1. Jetpack and hotspot lines may receive additional information.

Back in March, Verizon verified it would waive overages and fees throughout the end of May for clients. The information will be added to client lines, so no action is needed.

Manish yadav

