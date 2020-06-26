VENOM 2 – WILL THERE BE ‘CARNAGE’?

As seen in the post-credit scenes of Venom, the character “Carnage” will be appearing in the sequel of the movie as an antagonist. Director Ruben Fleischer introduced us to the protagonists Eddie Brock and Venom in the first part and left a prominent plot of the sequel by introducing Carnage in the post-credit scene.

After the roaring success of Venom, viewers were quite confident that they would be presented with a sequel real soon. In November 2018, Sony announced an untitled Marvel movie that will be released on October 2, 2020. This was assumed to be the sequel of Venom, as it fell within the identical time-frame of the release of Venom. Primary filming started on November 15, 2019.

Release date of Venom 2

Sony had to postpone the date of October 2, 2020, to June 25, 2021, due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. Filming has been completed in England in February 2020. Directors included some other venues as well, and filming is completed there as well. The film’s editor has been keeping up with the editorial touches.

Name of the sequel

The film’s title was to be announced as Venom- Let there be Carnage by SONY. There was a little criticism by viewers about why the original name “Maximum Carnage” wasn’t kept.

Casting members of the sequel

Directors have decided to keep Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock or Venom, Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady or Carnage, Michel Williams as Anne Weying, Reid Scott, and Naomi Harris. Stephen Graham and Sean Delany have also been cast, but their roles aren’t made public yet.

The plot of Venom 2

Venom 2’s director Andy Serkis has stated the movie to be an extraordinary piece of cinema but wasn’t ready to give away much about the plot. Till now, Sony has only released a small teaser, which provides us the title of the sequel without much information about its plot.

He reported to IGN that “I can’t tell you any ideas right now. I’m in the beginning stages, but I have some very clear ideas about what I want to see visually, and how we can take the characters to another dimension.”

Matt Tolmach, the producer of both Venom and Venom 2, speaks– Venom 2 will primarily focus on the brother-like relationship between the protagonists Eddie and Venom.



