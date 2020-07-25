Venom 2 : Release date,cast and is it postponed due to COVOID19 epidemic!

Venom franchise came out in 2018 after seeing people’s love and support for Venom from Spider Man 3. There are incredible evil characters but one just don’t fit mainstream idea and prove to be loveable mess. Venom 2018 was a hit box office hit and path for a sequel looks clear and confident.

Venom 2 Release date:

Now it’s close to 2 years since Venom and now audience is waiting eagerly for Venom 2 . The sequel has a green light from January 2019 with one of its writter Kelly Marcel returning for another run. Initially release is in October 2020. Unfortunately like other notable movies the global health crisis postpone the release to June 2021.

The official title of the movie is Venom:Let there be Carnage. Witnessing all the shuffling dates , there is always a slight possibility of further delay despite no apparent difficulty in meeting 2021 deadline.

Cast and Artists :

Tom Hardy does a superb job with his comedy performance as Eddie Brock and alter ego Venom. Michelle Williams is also set to return with same character Anne Weying. There are also rumours regarding Tom Holland making a cameo appearance but rumours remains rumours untill announced officially.