Venom 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Many More You Need To Know

Venom 2 is an upcoming American movie and is expected to be one of the biggest hits of all time. The prequel was released in 2018 and was a huge box office success. The movie grossed over $850 million worldwide. Since the release of Venom, fans have been wondering about the release of the sequel and the team was so sure that they will be back. The sequel was confirmed in January 2019 but this time, the movie is directed by Andy Serkis. Here’s everything we have got.

The plot of Venom 2:

There are a lot of rumours regarding the plot of the movie. The director of the movie Andy Serkis said, “I can’t tell you any ideas right now. I’m in the beginning stages, but I have some very clear ideas about what I want to see visually, and how we can take the characters to another dimension.” He also confirmed that the movie will be extraordinary but it seems like he doesn’t want to reveal the plot yet. Producer Matt Tolmach mentioned, “The heart of Venom was always the relationship between Eddie and Venom. These two characters, these two sides that had to figure out how to live together and that we’re somehow better together than they were separately, or more successful, and what that meant.” So we can say that Venom 2 will be all about Eddie Brock and Venom.

The cast of the film:

Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson, Stephen Graham, Sean Delaney are most anticipated in the movie. The new addition to the cast is Naomie Harris. We can also expect some cameo roles in the movie.

Release Date and Trailer:

Initially, the movie was set to release by October 2020 and the screening has been postponed to 2021 because of the global pandemic. The team might consider this as not a good time to release the movie and so the movie will be released by June 2021. The sequel of Venom is named as Venom: Let there be carnage. There is no preview yet. We can expect the trailer by season’s end.