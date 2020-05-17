VENOM 2 “LET THERE BE CARNAGE”: RELEASE DATE, CAST, TRAILER AND ALL INFORMATION

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE MOVIE:

The character of Carnage was surely going to play a big role in this film given the original’s post-credits tag. Venom is one of these films that made us think about anti-heroes. Some say it’s because of Tom Hardy the movie was rescued from a tragedy.

As it is set to be one of this year’s biggest hits as long as it arrives in October as originally planned. But furthermore, by notice, we received news that it got delayed and will be replaced by batman. This sequel is pushed to 2021.

CAST:

It was pretty much a given that Tom Hardy would be back as Eddie Brock and his alien alter ego. Perhaps characters like Morbius (Jared Leto), Silver Sable, Black Cat, Silk, Nightwatch, Jackpot, or any of other spiderman’s rivals could show up.

STORY PLOT:

The sequel will pick up from the post-credits tag from the first Venom. In it, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) goes to interview Woody Harrelson’s deranged serial killer Cletus Kasady in prison. Marvel Comics fans know that Kasady fuses with an alien symbiote all his own and becomes Carnage.

These forces Venom into a more heroic role to put an end to him. Of course, what fans want to see is Venom, Carnage, and Spider-Man altogether. However, they’re going to have to wait even longer to see that come to fruition. Also in the cast are the original films’ Michelle Williams, along with Naomie Harris as the villainous Shriek.

RELEASE DATE:

The anticipated sequel has now been delayed from October 2 of this year, all the way to June 25th of 2021. The title name “Let there be carnage” was known by sources of Warner Bros.

TRAILER:

The first trailer has been released. Click on the link below to watch it.

