Vehicle Manufacturer ‘Tesla’ Is Working On Designing Ventilators

- Advertisement -

Electric Vehicle manufacturer Tesla has published a movie on its YouTube station, revealing its engineers are focusing on designing ventilators out of Tesla Model 3 components.

From the movie, Tesla’s engineers show two variations of this ventilator, a prototype version using its elements laid out over a desk, in addition to a packed model that reveals how it may look when utilized by a hospital.

“we would like to make use of parts that we all know very well, and we understand the reliability of plus they are offered in bulk,” among Tesla’s engineers clarifies.

The ventilator uses multiple elements out of its automobiles, such as the Model 3’s infotainment display, computer, in addition to a component used in the Model S’s suspension program.

Aside from Tesla, Ford is working with GE to enlarge ventilator production while at the same time utilizing its tools to construct vents, respirators and face shields. GM plans to create ventilators.

In addition to creating its ventilator layout, Musk can also be buying FDA-approved”ventilators” and sending them to hospitals which need them.

New York City Hospitals recently introduced a picture on Twitter thanking Musk and Tesla for bringing 40 ventilators into Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.

But, based on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the ventilators which Musk promised to create will not be prepared in time for its coronavirus pandemic.