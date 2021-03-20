type here...
Vanderpump Season 9: Ready To Roll Read All The Latest Updates Here!!!!

Vanderpump Rules,’ a spinoff of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ is a reality television series that follows Lisa Vanderpump and her staff at the restaurant SUR in West Hollywood, California, in their personal and professional lives.

The show has aired for eight seasons since the first season premiered on Bravo on January 7, 2013. The series has received mixed to negative reviews from critics over the years, but it has a sizable fan base.

After eight really dramatic and often fascinating seasons, Vanderpump Rules is returning at some stage. Although several fans assumed the show was over following the departure of many key cast members, Andy Cohen seems to believe everything will be perfect once they resume shooting.

The show Vanderpump Rules premiered in 2013 as a follow-up to Lisa Vanderpump’s Sexy Exclusive Restaurant in Hollywood, California

Release Date:

Season 9 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is scheduled to air in late 2021 or early 2022, assuming the production resumes by the end of the summer of 2021.

Who’s In The Cast Of Vanderpump Rules Season 9?

If the show is renewed for a ninth season, viewers should expect Lisa Vanderpump, the titular reality star, and entrepreneur, to return.

Following their suspected filing of a false police report against former co-star Faith Stowers, producers were forced to fire main cast members Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder in June 2020.

After their previous racist and homophobic tweets resurfaced on the internet, newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were shot. On Jax’s Instagram profile, the couple Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who married on the show, announced their departure.

The production team will need to add new faces in the upcoming season now that the main cast members have left.

Storyline:

The show follows the kicking, shouting, and bantering staff members of Lisa Vanderpump’s LA restaurant SUR as their personal and professional lives clash.

It’s an uptown location where things go haywire as staff challenge management and engage in the over-the-top drama between themselves, dropping in and out of relationships seamlessly.

We will see new characters introduced in the upcoming season as a result of the departure of some of the familiar faces.

The rumored season could also see the venue change from SUR to TomTom, Lisa’s newest restaurant. Although the upcoming season will be different from previous endeavors, it will undoubtedly feature more steamy drama.

