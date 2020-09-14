Vanderpump Rules Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some Basic Information !!

- Advertisement -

Katie Maloney, out of Vanderpump Rules, has a lot more time on her hands nowadays. The fact shows that gave her a stage is on hiatus right now, not only due to the pandemic but also for the recent firings. Many enthusiasts believe Bravo is trying to retool the series after dropping four cast members before this season for stereotypical action. But, Maloney has not yet been made aware of what the future holds for its reality series as of this moment.

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Cast

Ahead of the premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season, 8 year-old tweets from two new cast members resurfaced. Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens had used racial slurs before, and lovers have known for their firing. However, the series went, and they did not get let go from the show after they publicly apologized.

Before this season and in the height of the protests over police brutality, Vanderpump Rules alum Faith Stowers recalled an episode on the show. Within an Instagram Live interview, she recalled that the time Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute called the cops on her. The Bravo stars believed it would be funny to state that Stowers was a criminal on-the-run they’d observed in a Daily Mail article.

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Release Date

The eighth season it was aired from January 7, 2020, to June 16, 2020. But as of now, there’s been no official details about the season’s release date.

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Storyline

The show revolves around Lisa Vanderpump and her restaurant SUR, where she opens around the salacious kitchen doorways of her distinctive Hill restaurant and lounge. Stating it to be among the sexiest restaurants she has ever possessed, she also discusses her lively and mischievous staff.