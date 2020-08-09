Home TV Show Vanderpump Rules Season 9 : Release date, Cast, Plot And About it's...
Vanderpump Rules Season 9 : Release date, Cast, Plot And About it’s blurred future !!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Vanderpump Rules is a long running show , running since a long time. And now viewers and critics think that plot of the show is getting boring and outdated. The show seems to loose it’s esteem. Many cast members are also leaving the show. Even the streaming services are not announcing its renewal , are they confused ? So predicting anything about season 9 of this show is a great confusion.

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Release date

The arrival of the show is not yet confirm . No rumours , no news , even no statements from any member of the show. Till there is any information available stay tuned .

About Season 9 and Problems with show

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were told to leave the show after first season . Thus , it’s obvious they will not return . Reason of their fired is their racist comment on Faith Stowers. This resulted in rise of many furthure conflicts among cast members. Moreover , there are news that fans are asking for firing Jax Taylor too from the show. Because of his issues with Stowers.

Not only he accuse Stowers of Criminal activity but also pass biphobic comments about Ariana Madix sexuality . These circumstances are reason for blur future of the show. So if the show returns it will have mostly new cast. Another problem is lose in interest of fans . According to viewers new season are degrading day by day in plotlines .

Now let’s wait and watch till there comes any announcement regarding future of the show.

 

