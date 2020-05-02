Home TV Show Vampire Diaries Season 9: Speculations and Rumours
TV Show

Vampire Diaries Season 9: Speculations and Rumours

By- Arya Koyal
BACKGROUND:

’The Vampire Diaries’, is a fictional teenage drama. Set in motion by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec. It expired on The CW on September 10, 2009. ’The Vampire Diaries’ packed up with its eighth season in 2017. Fans are desperate to know whether it’s going to be renewed for one more season and there are a lot of speculations and unanswered questions. So, here’s all we know, and what we can share about the Vampire Diaries’ new season.


Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date

 Vampire Diaries Season 9 will be released (if there is one) on The CW in March 2021, this is only a speculated release date, which hasn’t been confirmed yet.

The new season 9 will be arriving after years of the last season. Season 8 ended on and released back on October 21, 2016, March 10.

The series concluded after eight seasons in 2017, with a pleasurable yet suffered ending — as Elena got up from her intense slumber, and reconciled with her lover Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder).


The Vampire Diaries Season 9:  Cast Details

Ian Somerhalder, who played the role of Damon Salvatore on the show, has also declined to restate his role. He in jest also said that he could no more play with the vampire role ever again. Furthermore, Nina Dobrev, who plays Elena Gilbert on Vampire Diaries with Ian, refused to restate her role.

Vampire Diaries Season 9

Furthermore, Julie Plec has debunked all rumours going around about the new season of Vampire Diaries. She stated that she isn’t currently working on anything, but she was positive about the season moving forward.  


Vampire Diaries Season 9: Speculations and Rumours

 Many fans all over social media are raising their theories and questions regarding the plausible new season. Some believe that a lack of certain actors might not result in the cancellation of the show and that the show might go on. Also, Ian had to offer an apology to his fans, after his statement regarding how Vampire Diaries Season 8 will be the end of the very dramatic and involved series, and although he will no longer be a part of the show, the series might go on.

In spite of the fact that there might be a little hope for a new season to return to the TV screens. There haven’t been any confirmations or trailers for SEASON 9.

All the fans can do is hope and wait for CW to confirm or deny anything.

Arya Koyal
I am 19 year old writer, currently pursuing my honours in the English language. I’m passionate about literature and linguistics, makeup, tattoos, and fashion, among others. Connect with me on my Instagram @/arialyzed. 🙂

