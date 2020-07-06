Vampire Diaries Season 9: Cast, Plot, Release Date, Twist, And Know Every Latest Update Here !!

- Advertisement -

Vampire Diaries has been among the most loved show, and it finally concluded the series in 2016 after broadcasting for eight long seasons, fans were not happy about this choice for sure. Still, all of the crew and cast were relieved as the show was happening for quite a while and it had to be put to rest.

VAMPIRE DIARIES GET A SEASON 9?

To be quite honest with our readers we don’t think it is likely for Vampire Diaries to go through with a season 9, many enthusiasts online are raving about the way the series will return in 2021 on CW with their season 9. Still, these are just rumoured so do not fall into their trap.

Vampire Diaries continuing won’t be likely although Julie Plec, the founder of Vampire Diaries has confirmed herself she isn’t working on any job related to Vampire Diaries a spinoff series could be a possibility.

Ian Somerhalder, who performs Damon Salvatore when asked about being a part of Vampire Diaries season 9 said that even if the show is going forward with a season nine that he would not like to become a part of it with no Ian, we don’t find a point to the show.

CAST FOR VAMPIRE DIARIES SEASON 9

If in future we each get a season 9 of Vampire Diaries then we expect these cast members to return!

Nina Dobrev as Elina Gilbert

Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore

Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett

Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan

Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman

Candice King as Caroline Forbes

Nathalie Kelley as Sybil

St. John Kristen Gutoskie as Seline

Plot of The Vampire Diaries Season 9:

The Vampire Diaries reveals the story of Vampires. It starts when Elena meets with Stefan feels connected towards him she doesn’t know that Stefan and his brother Damon are Vampires. In the start and his thirst for blood, Stefan can kill his desire and is a beautiful man but fight. In the end, his life to ensure Stefan and his brother sacrifice Elena could live happily ever after.