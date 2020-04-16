UP Board Result 2020: Class 6 to 9 and Course 11 Will Promoted Next Class Without Exam

- Advertisement -

UP Board to Boost Students: The Uttar Pradesh State Board has verified that the students of course 6 to 9 and course 11 will probably be promoted to the next tier without looking for the final assessments. The choice was taken on account of this lockdown situation from the nation. Because the students have confronted the effects of the disturbance of the year as a result of the lockdown the good thing about boosting the students is a relief. The news of encouraging the students was created by the Principal Secretary, Aradhana Shukla, Secondary Education Department. The Secretary said that course 11 of the colleges and the students of course 7, 6, 8,9 is going to be promoted to the course.

UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2020 Likely in June

Though the UPMSP i.e. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has affirmed that students of 6th to 9th and 11th Courses will be promoted to the next grade without examinations, there’s been no word from the board 10th and 12th board examination success. When the lockdown is raised According to reports, UP Board Result 2020 for High School students and UP Board Result 2020 for Intermediate Students can be expected to be announced in the week of June 2020. There has not been any official confirmation of the same from the state authorities or the board. The test function will commence after the COVID-19 lockdown continues to be raised and for UP Board Result 2020 is on hold.

Other States’ Promoting non-Board Class Students

UP Board isn’t the nation board to choose the choice to encourage students without examinations that are holding. Before UPMSP, CBSE board and several state boards announced it would be advertising of the students from 1st to tier to 11th and 9th Course without examinations. A few comprise CBSE Board and also Rajasthan, Telangana Bihar, Himachal Pradesh.