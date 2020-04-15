Home Education UP Board Result 2020: After 20 April 10th and 12th Result May...
Education

UP Board Result 2020: After 20 April 10th and 12th Result May be Declure On Official Website

By- Raman Kumar
UP Board Result 2020: 12th and 10th board exam of Education Council, Uttar Pradesh have already been completed. On account of the lockdown, the authorities stopped the test work, although the test of these copies had started.

According to the press accounts, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dr. Dinesh Sharma has stated that the decision will be obtained following April 20 for the test of copies of 10th and 12th classes. The result dates will be declared following this choice. He advised that in most schools education has been launched by April 20.

Describe that Dr. Dinesh Sharma explained that teachers will instruct students through WhatsApp virtual course. Instructions are sent to each of DIOS for it. By these means, students will be given homework. E-content has been organized to study. At precisely the same time as the students from course, 6th to 11th and 9th are instructed to provide the course promotions without examination. Candidates maintain seeing the official site for all new upgrades associated with UP board.

Raman Kumar
