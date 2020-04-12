UP Board Result 2020: UP board schedule Results may come in June

- Advertisement -

The entire time table of the “UP board” has deteriorated due to the lockdown caused by Corona. According to the rules, more than 27 thousand schools of the board should have started education from April 1 but at present, there is no possibility of opening schools in April. Books based on the “NCERT syllabus” for the “new session 2020-21″ were to be published by 21 March.

The tender was also done for this but could not be printed yet. The results of most board exams have been affected. The assessment was to start from March 16 and be completed by March 25 but the assessment was stopped from March 18. The results of more than 56 lakh students of high school and intermediate were to be declared by April 24, if working on time. But currently, the results are not expected to be announced before June. Scrutiny and improvement/compartment examination are also related to the result itself. Improvement/compartment examination was conducted in July and the result was released till August 10. Before the examination, candidates used to give about one month for application. But this too is set to lag. This time the board is going to provide compartment facilities for the first time at Inter.

Due to the lockdown, the advance registration of classes 9 and 11 and filling the examination form of class 10th-12th will also be backward. This work was completed in September last year, but this year, due to the way the work of studies and admission has been affected, the date of registration and application of the examination is also going to be extended. In such a situation, high school and inter-board examinations are also going to be affected. This year, the board started examinations from 18 February. But it will be difficult to get the exam in February next year because the course itself will not be completed.

Prayagraj also got the recognition of 767 new schools. The cases of 767 schools applying for accreditation from the 2020-21 academic session have also been stuck due to the lockdown. The UP board sent the proposal of the regional offices of Prayagraj, Meerut, Varanasi, Bareilly, and Gorakhpur to the government long before the lockdown. The accreditation order of these schools was expected to be issued through online mode before the session started on April 1. But due to the closure, the recognition letters could not be issued. Students of these schools will appear in the 2022 High School and Intermediate Board Examination.

A new session can start from July 1

, 2020-21 academic session of UP board can start from July 1. The session was scheduled to begin on April 1 but the lockdown resulted in a collapse. In such a situation, the government has no other way than to start the session from July 1. Earlier, the session started from July 1, but in the equal competition with CBSE, the session was done from April 1, three years ago.

The CBSE-CISCE could not even complete the entire examination, in

this crisis, the UP board overtook the CBSE and CISCE in the matter of conducting the examination. CISCE suddenly had to postpone its examinations on 20 March. Whereas the paper was to end on 30 March. CBSE also could not conduct its entire exams.

They say

the board’s actions have been affected by the lockdown. We will try our best to regularize the guidance sessions from the government so that student interest is not affected.

Nina Srivastava, Secretary UP Board