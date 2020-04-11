Home Education UP Board Result 2020: 10th and 12th could be postponed beyond first...
Education

UP Board Result 2020: 10th and 12th could be postponed beyond first week of June

By- Raman Kumar
- Advertisement -

The “UP Board Result 2020 is very likely to be announced later than the first week of June as was “determined” earlier.

The “Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2020 will be very likely as discussions have begun concerning the expansion to receive postponed past the “first week of June.”

UP Board Added Secretary “Shiv Lal” explained the response sheet test procedure would need to start after due to which the outcomes for the board tests were anticipated to be announced.

More than 56.11 lakh Uttar Pradesh students of classes 10 and 12 were waiting for the UP Board Result 2020.

UP Board Result 2020

UP board exam answer sheet evaluation to later than decided

The “Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)” had decided to start on April 20 and finish it from the first week of June.

On the other hand, the “additional secretary” advised that because of the chance of a lockdown expansion, the response sheet test could start and end after that the dates.

“Approximately 1.5 lakh teachers” were assumed to get involved in the response sheet test procedure. He said it did not look as the board could be in a state to announce the UP Board Result 2020.

Also Read:  Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Will Be Declared After The Completion Of The Lockdown Period Ends

The secretary stated that the work hadn’t been believed by the board.

He explained that the priority was to”protect the health and lifestyle span of people” although tests were quite significant.

Also Read:  UP Board 10th Result 2020 And 12th Result 2020: No one passed, exam results will be released
- Advertisement -
Raman Kumar
Raman is associated with Moscoop for a long time as an International Author now he is Owner and has a keen interest in sharing news and leaks related to smartphones and gadgets. You can reach him at [email protected]

Must Read

World War Z 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and Many Thing You Want To Know About This

Movies Raman Kumar -
"World War Z" was the movie in Hollywood wooden. When the part of World War was started at the moment the folks all began...
Read more

JAC Board Result 2020: Result of class 10th and 12th exams Is Still Pending Due to COVID-19 outbreak

Education Raman Kumar -
In the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak, Jharkhand Academic Council has stalled JAC result 2020. According to officials, the outcomes might be announced from May. JAC...
Read more

UP Board Result 2020: 10th and 12th could be postponed beyond first week of June

Education Raman Kumar -
The "UP Board Result 2020" is very likely to be announced later than the first week of June as was "determined" earlier.
Also Read:  UP Board Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education announced that the copies will be evaluated from April 20
The "Uttar Pradesh...
Read more

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Will Be Declared After The Completion Of The Lockdown Period Ends

Education Raman Kumar -
Students who have emerged from the "Bihar Board course 10th examination" is going to need to await their results since the "central government" has enforced...
Read more

Samsung is going to support U.S communities to fight against Corona

Technology Manish yadav -
At Samsung, we've got a very long tradition of encouraging vitality and the health of our communities. Our employees and our business have given...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.