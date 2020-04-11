UP Board Result 2020: 10th and 12th could be postponed beyond first week of June

- Advertisement -

The “UP Board Result 2020“ is very likely to be announced later than the first week of June as was “determined” earlier.

The “Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2020“ will be very likely as discussions have begun concerning the expansion to receive postponed past the “first week of June.”

UP Board Added Secretary “Shiv Lal” explained the response sheet test procedure would need to start after due to which the outcomes for the board tests were anticipated to be announced.

More than 56.11 lakh Uttar Pradesh students of classes 10 and 12 were waiting for the UP Board Result 2020.

UP board exam answer sheet evaluation to later than decided

The “Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)” had decided to start on April 20 and finish it from the first week of June.

On the other hand, the “additional secretary” advised that because of the chance of a lockdown expansion, the response sheet test could start and end after that the dates.

“Approximately 1.5 lakh teachers” were assumed to get involved in the response sheet test procedure. He said it did not look as the board could be in a state to announce the UP Board Result 2020.

The secretary stated that the work hadn’t been believed by the board.

He explained that the priority was to”protect the health and lifestyle span of people” although tests were quite significant.