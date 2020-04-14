Home Education UP Board Latest Updates: students from 6th to 9th and 11th will...
Education

UP Board Latest Updates: students from 6th to 9th and 11th will be passed in all schools

By- Raman Kumar
All the children of class 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 of all schools of UP board will be promoted to the next class. In this regard, the order has been issued by Aradhana Shukla, Principal Secretary, Secondary Education Department. About 70 lakh students will get the benefit of this order. There are about 27 thousand schools of UP board in the state. 

The order states that the lockdown caused by Coronavirus infection has led to exceptional circumstances. So to make the academic session regular, the students must be promoted to the next class. There are 2000 government and 4500 assisted schools in 27 thousand schools of UP board in the state. The rest are private schools. Home examinations were left or running due to the UP board examination in most schools. Copies had not yet been checked where they were finished. Right now, since the Class 10 and 12th copies of the UP board have not been checked, the results of the board will be the priority of the department as soon as the lockdown opens. 

All the students of Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th, 9th, 11th grade promotes done in next class, a government order issued

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to promote all students from class I to VIII to the next class given the current coronavirus lockdown. The Ministry of Human Resource Development has told the schools that the students of class IX and XI will also be promoted to the next class based on the school-based assessment, project, period test, assessment test conducted so far.

CBSE: All children from first to eighth class will pass, decided to promote on 9th and 11th on internal and project marks

The ICSE board has also asked all affiliated schools to promote children up to 8th grade in the next class.

Not only this, the governments of many states including Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Rajasthan, have announced to send students to the next class without examinations till the 8th due to the situation of lockdown.

Raman Kumar
Raman is associated with Moscoop for a long time as an International Author now he is Owner and has a keen interest in sharing news and leaks related to smartphones and gadgets. You can reach him at [email protected]

