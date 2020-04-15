UP board exam 2020: WhatsApp virtual class UP board, classes 9 to 12 Exam will start from April 20

- Advertisement -

Board colleges will be educated through the WhatsApp course. For this, videos and the content on also the site of the Education Council site and the initiation portal need to be downloaded. Methods of research and other directions are issued.

Classes 9 to 12 at board colleges that are UP will begin from April 20. Director of Education Vinay Kumar Pandey has issued an order in this respect. Education Director Manju Sharma was forced by its officer. A WhatsApp set of attorneys of schools with DIOS is going to be formed. In this, everyone will determine the path to finish during the lockdown.

Next, make them accessible through the WhatsApp site and the teachers might need to get into the movies to be found on the Deeksha portal as well as the e-book on the site of the Education Council.

Need to examine in a span of one and the faculty might need to earn a schedule and a half to 2 hours from 8 am to 2 am. All subject teachers need to make another group.

The program will be transmitted to all students so that they stay online at that moment. All teachers will earn a lesson plan and send video or the e-content to the students every day and resolve the questions linked based on this schedule. During this, they will answer the students’ questions.

At precisely the same time, homework will be also given by them and will get it back. These tests may be obtained. For tracking, some teams will have DIOS and Divisional Joint Education Trainers.

Conclusion on UP Board exam After April 20, Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma has stated that a decision will be taken following April 20 about the test of their 10th and 12th duplicates of the UP Board. Result dates will soon be declared after this. In most schools from April 20, studies have been launched at precisely the same time. Teachers will obtain their schooling using practices that are online done.