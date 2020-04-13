Home Education UP Board 2020: Stay connected with books at home, then make a...
Education

UP Board 2020: Stay connected with books at home, then make a career in this field, Get Details

By- Raman Kumar
UP Board 2020: Global epidemic like the Coronavirus has engulfed the whole world. In such a situation, the government of India has announced the lockdown till 14 April. Every sector from the business sector to the education sector is affected due to this epidemic today. Do not know how many states have postponed their board examinations.

Apart from this, big programs of education have also been postponed. But the UP board examinations were completed in time. Students are now waiting for the results of the exam. Instead of wasting your time, students think about their future. This is the best time. Here we are telling you about a field through which you can get a private job as well as a government job.

UP Board 2020

Library Science –

  • If you love books, magazines, and the latest information. So you can make library science your career.
  • Nowadays the increase in the number of libraries is also making this career option better.
  • With the changing times, employment opportunities are available for diploma or degree holders in library science as well as in private libraries other than the government.
  • The job of a librarian is not just to maintain books. Rather, it is also his responsibility to protect other journals and books.
  • The work is also involved in library care and arrangement, budget preparation, classification and cataloguing and recommissioning of new books, etc.
  • Apart from this, the librarian should always be updated with information and information related to books. So that he can do new works for the betterment of the library.
  • The librarian is in charge of everything related to technical, administrative and finance.
Raman Kumar
Raman is associated with Moscoop for a long time as an International Author now he is Owner and has a keen interest in sharing news and leaks related to smartphones and gadgets. You can reach him at [email protected]

UP Board 2020: Stay connected with books at home, then make a career in this field, Get Details

