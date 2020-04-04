UP Board 10th Result 2020 And 12th Result 2020: No one passed, exam results will be released

- Advertisement -

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council has issued important information for all students, parents, teachers, and others, saying that the high school and intermediate exams of the year 2020 will be evaluated and the result will also be released. Some misinformation about board exams is going viral through social media. It contains fake information which has passed all the students.

The council has said that the virality of such unauthorized fake and misleading information is a punishable offense. All the information related to the examinations are given by the Secondary Education Council through the official website of the Council, www.upmsp.edu.in, and the same information is valid and authorized.

At the same time, DIOS Girjesh Kumar Chaudhary has said that this information is wrong. Do not pay any attention to this information. Also, DIOS stated that the evaluation centers are constantly inspected. Maintenance of answer books is seen. Therefore the evaluation will happen and the result will also be released.