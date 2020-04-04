Home Education UP Board 10th Result 2020 And 12th Result 2020: No one passed,...
Education

UP Board 10th Result 2020 And 12th Result 2020: No one passed, exam results will be released

By- Raman Kumar
- Advertisement -

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council has issued important information for all students, parents, teachers, and others, saying that the high school and intermediate exams of the year 2020 will be evaluated and the result will also be released. Some misinformation about board exams is going viral through social media. It contains fake information which has passed all the students.

The council has said that the virality of such unauthorized fake and misleading information is a punishable offense. All the information related to the examinations are given by the Secondary Education Council through the official website of the Council, www.upmsp.edu.in, and the same information is valid and authorized.

UP Board 10th Result 2020 And 12th Result 2020

At the same time, DIOS Girjesh Kumar Chaudhary has said that this information is wrong. Do not pay any attention to this information. Also, DIOS stated that the evaluation centers are constantly inspected. Maintenance of answer books is seen. Therefore the evaluation will happen and the result will also be released.

Also Read:  Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Results will come by the end of April, check this way
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Results will come by the end of April, check this way
Raman Kumar
Raman is associated with Moscoop for a long time as an International Author now he is Owner and has a keen interest in sharing news and leaks related to smartphones and gadgets. You can reach him at [email protected]

Must Read

Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Story And Other Updates

TV Show Manish yadav -
This is what we understand about the Love Alarm year 2 of Netflix after season 1 of those K-drama dependent on the webtoon of...
Read more

Modern Love Season 2: What’s The Status Of This Show?

TV Show Manish yadav -
A modification of declarations featured at the New York Times point using a name, love, seemed on amazon high in October 2019. From this...
Read more

The Haunting of Hill House season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast and Everything you need to know

TV Show Manish yadav -
The Haunting of Hill House is an American terror drama web television show led and created by Mike Flanagan to get Netflix. It's been...
Read more

Westworld Season 3: Release Date, Plot And We Know So Far

TV Show Manish yadav -
Westworld season two wrapped up a curving finale that shook the HBO show to a level, to the attention of its programming, the third...
Read more

Solo Leveling Season 2: Latest Updates Revealed For You! Release Date And Other Details

TV Show Manish yadav -
There have been, of course, of nations that entertained us and numerous anime collection of genres. Then one name comes for sure if we...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.