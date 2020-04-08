UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2020: To be Declared in 1st Week of June

- Advertisement -

UP Board Result 2020 Declaration Date: According to the media reports, UPMSP will announce UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2020 in the first week of June 2020. UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma supported the information about the announcement of the Intermediate Exam in June 2020 and UP Board Result 2020 for High School into some Major news station in an interview. The information about the announcement of UP Board Result 2020 and Board 10th Result 2020 comes around as relief once the examination was held for pupils, who’ve been waiting as February 2020. According to reports, the UP Board Result 2020 will likely be announced by the Madyamik Shiksha Parishad on the internet on the outcome portal upresults.nic.in.

Evaluation Process Postponed due to Lockdown

In an interview given to News 18, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has stated that because of the lockdown because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the test procedure has stopped 19th March 2020. But he verified that UPMSP has worked out a plan to restart the test job for Board Assessment 2020 and UP Board 10th.

Claims Backed by Media Reports

Besides the announcement given by Dr. Dinesh Sharma, Media reports also have indicated that taking a look at the present situation, the board will probably need around 20 to 25 days to complete the test procedure and then another 10 weeks to process the outcome information and compile the last UP Board Result 2020. This sets the date for UP Board Result 2020 in the first week of June 2020.

Fake News About Mass Promotion

Last week, there went about UP Board’s choice to market of the 10th and Class Pupils a circular viral on networking platforms. But, UPMSP refuted the rumors clarifying the board will restart the test work for UP Board 12th and 10th Assessment after the lockdown has been raised.