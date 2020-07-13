Home TV Show UNFORGOTTEN SEASON 3: BBC air date, Cast, Trailer, Story plot expected and...
TV Show

UNFORGOTTEN SEASON 3: BBC air date, Cast, Trailer, Story plot expected and everything else that you need to know

By- Rida Samreen
RELEASE DATE:

The six-part drama returned for series three on Sunday 15th July on ITV at 9 pm, with new episodes each Sunday this year.
It seems unusual for a flagship drama to go out in July and August, traditionally the quiet months for TV drama before the big hitters arrive in the autumn. But perhaps things are changing.

TRAILER:

The trailer of season 3 has been released. Click on the link below to watch the trailer. Meanwhile, Stay tuned on the moscoop for all the latest news and updates.

CAST:

DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) and DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) have another tricky case on their hands – this time involving the high-profile disappearance of a teenage girl at the turn of the Millennium.

UNFORGOTTEN SEASON 3
Worldtoptrend

STORY PLOT:

They come into the picture when human remains are discovered that may be many years old. After identifying the victim, they start to piece together what happened and track down the people who could have been involved, from old friends to family members to lovers. In the process, they uncover long-hidden secrets. In series three, four men are thrown under suspicion for the murder of a girl whose remains are found under the central reservation of the M1 motorway, and it’s up to Cassie and Sunny to figure out whether any of this group of friends had anything to do with her death.
