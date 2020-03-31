Uncharted, Morbius, Uncharted, Morbius, Ghostbusters: Afterlife Delayed Until 2021, Venom 2 Latest Update: Afterlife Delayed Until 2021, Venom 2 Keeps Release Date

- Advertisement -

UPDATE: Following Sony’s significant release date changes, it was erroneously reported that Venom 2 was a project facing flaws, though it currently maintains its October 2nd release date. The story follows below.

An ever-growing list of movies is being postponed due to this COVID-19 outbreak — and it seems like a number of the forthcoming releases of Sony are one of them. On Monday, the studio confirmed that seven of its future blockbusters will be delayed into the fall or 2021, which has led to a shuffling about the launch dates — and there’s a chance that Venom 2 might be caught in the crossfire. The studio’s”Untitled Sony Marvel” movie, which was originally slated for October 8, 2021, has been postponed indefinitely. The studio didn’t provide a new release date but noticed that the live-action Uncharted movie will probably be taking the original October slot.

Venom two will see Tom Hardy returning to his role as Eddie Brock, the reporter who’s reluctantly secured with an alien symbiote named Venom. Woody Harrelson will be portraying Cletus Kassidy/Carnage from the film that lovers are curious to see on the screen.

“You know what?

“You know what? When you listen to Venom…overlook Venom. When you hear, Carnage, the only thing you can imagine is R. However, if you know his story, if you truly know the comic, there is no R here.” Manufacturer Avi Arad clarified in 2018. “He’s a tortured soul. Since we never need to demonstrate the knife moving out there, it’s not about what he can, and the blood is draining. What you have is, what’s the motivation? Was he born like that, or it’s somebody we should feel for, since if you are succeeding to make a villain someone you can feel for the jackpot.”

Andy Serkis – a fan-favorite celebrity as a result of his motion-capture function like Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi – will probably be stepping behind the camera, and bringing an exceptional perspective into the sequel.

0COMMENTS

“He’s a fantastic manager, but he’s an actor and he’s played inside monsters and him kind of understands character from within .” Manufacturer Matt Tolmach previously clarified. “It’s been wild to view with Hardy because they speak that language that only actors understand – especially, people like Tom Hardy, and what it is like to maintain this other character from the other domain. He is like a mystical figure, Andy Serkis, and his presence is felt by that you if he is around people. He had been having Tom do very well, and so we got to know him, really, through Tom. He’s going to be unique. It is a fantastic connection.”

What do you consider Venom 2 losing its original release date? Share your thoughts with us at the comments below!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That is right people, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of this week’s biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler and also the rest of the staff at the website. Grab the newest episode right here or even subscribe

Morbius Fans Are Super Bummed the Movie Has Been Delayed

onday day, Sony Pictures effectively delayed its entire summer release schedule, pushing back important tentpole flicks like Morbius along with also the long-awaited Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In the case of the former, Morbius will now hit theaters next March, just under a year from now, rather than its prime July 31st slot that summer. The news comes on the heels of this Trump administration announcing it would be expanding social distancing recommendations throughout the end of April, something currently sending ripples throughout Hollywood and the theater industry.

On iTunes now!

Now that Sony has set the precedent of delaying summer flicks, it’s entirely within the realm of potential other studios will follow suit. As it stands now, the next broad release still on the schedule is Paramount’s The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, now dated for Memorial Day weekend. June and July are still both pretty packed with blockbusters like Candyman, Pixar’s Soul, Top Gun: Maverick, Free Guy, Tenet, and Jungle Cruise. But again, it’s increasingly likely a few — most, for that matter — of those films will get postponed in the year.

You can see what Morbius lovers are saying about the delay below